Get a FREE Wendy's hamburger each day through September

MIAMI - What's better than eating one hamburger each day through September?

How about a second one for free?

Through the rest of the month, Wendy's is offering a free Dave's Single with purchase. Done.

The only catch, if you can call it a "catch," is that you need to download the Wendy's app.

We're passionate about serving you fresh, never frozen beef. To prove it, we're giving you a free Dave's Single with purchase every single day for the rest of September on our app. Download now for that free good good — Wendy's (@Wendys) September 8, 2018

