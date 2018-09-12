Food

Get a FREE Wendy's hamburger each day through September

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

MIAMI - What's better than eating one hamburger each day through September?

How about a second one for free?

Through the rest of the month, Wendy's is offering a free Dave's Single with purchase. Done.

The only catch, if you can call it a "catch," is that you need to download the Wendy's app.

