Get paid $10,000 to travel and eat best barbecue in U.S.

MIAMI - Most of us would pay to taste some of the best barbecue in the world, but one company is willing to pay you for the honor.

Reynolds Kitchens is looking to hire a "Chief Grilling Officer" with a salary of $10,000, but with amazing perks.

The CGO will travel the country on the company's dime, and sample barbecue from the best locations in the U.S.

While only a two-week job, the pay and food perks should be enough to entice any barbecue lover.

If you think you've got what it takes for the position, CLICK HERE to submit a 100-word essay on why you're the best for the job.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.