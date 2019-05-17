Get to know the newest businesses to debut in Miami

Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in Miami? From food to theater, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to open their doors around town.

Fire Kitchen And Bar

Fire Kitchen And Bar is a bar, offering seafood and more, that recently opened at 8303 N.E. Second Av in the Little Haiti. It's getting good reviews so far. Out of four reviews, it has a 4.5-star rating.

Mamma Leone Bakery

Stroll past 2508 N.E. Second Ave. and you'll find Mamma Leone Bakery, a new bakery and cafe, offering sandwiches and more. Mamma Leone Bakery has a five-star rating out of four reviews.

Amparo

Amparo is a new performing art spot that's located at 221 N.E. 17th St. With five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

