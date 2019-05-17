Here are Miami's top 4 kickboxing spots

Searching for the best kickboxing options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top kickboxing spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for kickboxing.

1. CKO Kickboxing

Photo: CKO Kickboxing/Yelp

Topping the list is CKO Kickboxing. Located at 151 S.W. 7th St. in Brickell, the gym, boxing and kickboxing spot is the highest-rated kickboxing spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp.

2. KO Zone

Photo: diego d./Yelp

Next up is the Little Haiti's KO Zone, situated at 301 N.W. 54th St. With five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu, kickboxing and muay thai spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sexy Sassy Strong Fitness Center

Photo: sexy sassy strong fitness center/Yelp

The Roads' Sexy Sassy Strong Fitness Center, located at 1791 S.W. 3rd Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dance studio, pole dancing class and kickboxing spot 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews.

4. Arena Combat Sports

Photo: arena combat sports/Yelp

Arena Combat Sports a boxing, kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu spot in Little Havana, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 11 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1852 S.W. 8th St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.