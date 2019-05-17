Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Miami

Interested in sampling the newest businesses to open in Miami? From a Cuban-American diner to a children's museum and art gallery, read on to see the newest hot spots to open their doors around town.

Chug's

PHOTO: PETER L./YELP

Chug's is a Cuban diner located at 3444 Main Highway, Suite 21.

Courtesy of chef Michael Beltran of Ariete, this modern Cuban-American diner serves up Cuban coffee, pastries and large plates of comfort food similar to your abuelita's cooking, notes miaminewtimes.com. Standout items are the short rib croquetas, PB&J pastelitos, quiche made with Gruyere cheese and sweet plantains and the duck media noche sandwich.

Yelper Diandra L. shared, "Walking into Chug's you feel at ease like you're at Abuela's house. It also musters up the same feeling of knowing you may indulge in extra treats than you would normally because, of course, Abuela has you clean the plate and then some."

The Lash Boutique Miami

Photo: The Lash boutique Miami/Yelp

Stop by 1300 Brickell Bay Drive in Brickell and you'll find The Lash Boutique Miami, a new eyelash service spot.

Get ready to throw away that mascara. This spot specializes in lash extensions, ranging from full volume to fine mink lashes, using only the highest-quality products. Yelpers note many of the aestheticians will squeeze in clients on short notice, especially for special occasions like weddings.

Yelper Han L. raved, "I live in NYC and I would fly to Miami to get my lashes done with Linda. She's that good! She's very thorough and attentive to details. My lashes would last longer than most places I used to go."

Unicorn Factory

PHOTO: LORI L./YELP

Unicorn Factory is a new children's museum and art gallery located at 2600 N.W. Fifth Ave.

Unicorn Factory aims to give visitors of all ages a unique, immersive experience by letting them freely explore several sprawling interactive rooms that are decorated with dream-like scenes. Selfies and group pictures are encouraged.

Yelper Sharleen S. wrote, "It was a fun experience and a true land of photo ops. You walk into a beautiful lobby and are greeted by the staff, who are really friendly and helpful!"

