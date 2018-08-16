Live Más as Taco Bell named one of healthiest fast-food restaurants in U.S.

MIAMI - Stock up on your Chalupas and Double Cheesy Gordita Crunches, all you Taco Bell lovers out there.

The restaurant has been called one of the healthiest fast-food restaurants in America, according to WJXT.

Delish claims Taco Bell has reached the lofty status due to what's inside all those XXL Grilled Stuft Burritos and MexiMelts.

Taco Bell "focuses on serving all natural ingredients, has switched over to cage-free eggs, and has made a 15 percent reduction in sodium across all menu items." says Taco Bell dietitian and product developer Missy Schaaphok,

The American Vegetarian Association has also taken notice, certifying Taco Bell's low-calorie and vegetarian menus.

