Ma-ka-rohn's Valentine's Day sweets find success out of Miami-Dade warehouse

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - It all started with a love story between a Cuban-American woman and a French man. The two aspiring pastry chefs met at the Olivier Bjard International School of Pastry in Perpignan and moved to Miami to work at The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables.

Lexie and Romain Montsarrat also worked at the Aria hotel and at Gordon Ramsay's in Las Vegas. They returned to Miami in 2014 and decided to produced their very own line of colorful macarons featuring American and French flavors.

They are among the entrepreneurs preparing to meet the growing demand for Valentine's Day.

Their [ma-ka-rohn] brand has 13 flavors including the Birthday cake, Cotton candy, Tiramisu and Sm'oreo, and they are about $2 per unit. They also deliver from 9351 SW 56 St., in Miami-Dade, with Uber Eats, run a whole sale operation and provide free shipping on orders over $69.

Their 24-pack Valentine's Day Macarons, about $45, is being featured on HSN and has been sited as a best seller. They also have nearly 77,000 followers on Instagram.

