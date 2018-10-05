Popeyes serves up 24-karat chicken wings to celebrate 3,000th restaurant

ELIZABETH, N.J. - You never would have guessed the saying "as good as gold" could be used with chicken wings.

But don't tell that to Popeyes as the fast food restaurant served up boneless wings dusted with edible 24-karat gold flakes to celebrate the company's 3,000th store.

And yes, we're talking real, honest-to-goodness gold.

The 24-Karat Champagne Wings went for $5 a serving, but at just four U.S. locations and none in South Florida.

If you were lucky to get your hands on the Champagne Wings, you also got a side of honey dip that also contained the gold flakes.

“We wanted to share this celebration with our fans, so our chefs cooked up something extra special for them," said Popeyes president Alex Santoro.

