Publix cooking classes coming to YouTube

Now you can learn from Publix's Aprons Cooking School chefs at home.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Publix is taking its cooking classes to you.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain will debut its first online Aprons Cooking School class Saturday at 6 p.m. on YouTube.

Two other classes are planned for February and March.

The classes will be led by two Aprons Cooking School chefs and are free to watch.

January's episode, "Get Cooking in the New Year," teaches viewers how to easily prepare, cook and assemble three meals with an oven-roasted chicken from the Publix deli.

The second episode, "Date Night," premieres Feb. 9, while the third episode, "Fill It, Stuff It & Roll It," premieres March 9, both at 6 p.m.

Viewers will be able to participate in a live chat during the premiere episode of each class.

Recipes and a shopping list are available in advance on Publix's website.

