Pucker up for new Pickle juice slushies at Sonic

MIAMI - Who knew eating fast food could be so adventurous?

Sonic Drive-In's are letting customers live on the wild side by offering their new Pickle Juice Slush at restaurants nationwide.

The Pickle Juice Slush is one of four new flavors introduced Monday, but the only one that makes you think twice.

“Sonic’s guests are game to try adventurous and fun flavors, so we’ve made it our mission to deliver the best of both worlds when it comes to innovation and variety,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for Sonic.

Bahama Mama, Blue Hawaiian and Tiger's Blood are the other flavors, and we assume the latter does not use real tiger blood.

If you're the daring sort and want to "go pickle," you have until July 29 before the Pickle Juice Slush disappears.

