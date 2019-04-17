Pucker up, people. Pickle chips from actual pickles coming to stores

MIAMI - Talk about your gamechangers. A new snack heading our way will have us puckering up one chip at a time.

Vlasic has announced it will soon sell crispy pickle chips from actual pickles.

Stop before you even say it. No, these are not pickle-flavored chips you can already find on store shelves; they're the actual pickles, thinly sliced and vacuum fried.

And, of course, with a little salt and vinegar added for taste.

“Pickles has always been a flavor that people have loved in snacks, whether it’s potato chips or even in our Bigs Vlasic dill sunflower seeds,” said Thomas McGough, co-COO of Conagra Brands. “But pickles themselves are a great snack, essentially no calories or carbs. But eating pickles out of a conventional jar is inconvenient and messy, and pickle snacks are actually becoming a thing, particularly in c-stores. So we’ve created Vlasic single-serve pickle slices and also a Vlasic vacuum-fried pickle chips that taste absolutely fantastic.”

The company has given no launch date for the pickle chips.

