Wild Mushroom Soup

1½ pounds mushrooms, trimmed and cut into similar size pieces (use a variety of your favorites)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons shallots

1 tablespoon minced garlic

¼ cup dry sherry (not vinegar)

2 tablespoons soy sauce

6 cups chicken stock

1 cup warmed half-and-half

2 sprigs thyme, leaves removed

3 sprigs tarragon, leaves removed

1 bunch chives, sliced thin (for garnish)

In a medium-size pot, over medium heat, melt the butter in the oil. Add the shallots, garlic and mushrooms; cook stirring until the mushrooms are soft and the liquid evaporates. Add the stock, allow it to come to a boil, reduce to a simmer and add the sherry and soy sauce. Allow to cook for 20 minutes, add the warm half and half, herbs and puree until smooth in a blender. Top with chives.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.