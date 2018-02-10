Grilled Artichokes

Baby artichokes, if available

2 lemons

½ teaspoon salt

olive oil

salt

pepper

zahtar

Trim the tops of the artichokes and cut the stems to ½-inch in length and peel the outside of the stem. Fill a medium pot halfway with water. Add the lemon, squeezing the juice into the water, and the salt. Heat to simmering. Add the artichokes and allow to simmer, covered, until tender to a knife tip.

(If you’re using baby artichokes they will take about 20-25 minutes to cook. If you’re using large artichokes, they will need to cook about 40/45 minutes.)

Once tender, remove and allow to cool to room temperature. Cut the artichokes in half (or quarters if using large artichokes) from tip to stem.

Heat your grill to medium heat. Toss the artichokes with a drizzle of olive oil and season with salt, pepper and zahtar. Grill for a few minutes on each side until caramelized and golden. Serve with aioli.

Artichoke Aioli:

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

1 tablespoon capers, chopped

juice of ½ a lemon

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

Whisk together all ingredients until well combined.

