Tuna Tostada

Purchase crispy Corn Tortillas

Kosher salt

Grapeseed or canola oil

2 leeks

8 ounces grade A sushi tuna, cut into ¼ - ½ pieces

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1½ tablespoons sesame oil

½ each Jalapeno, stemmed, seeded, brunoise

zest of 1 lime

Chipotle Crema

1 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons adobo from a can of chipotles

Salt to taste

Stir together all ingredients. Season to taste with salt

Garnish

Avocado chunks, if desired

Remove and discard the root end and green tops of the leeks. Slice the leeks in half lengthwise, slice into thin rounds. Place into ice water and agitate to clean the leeks. Remove and dry THOROUGHLY on paper towels (this step can even be done a day ahead and placed into the refrigerator overnight to continue to dry on towels). Once the washed leeks are dry, heat the oil, fry the leeks on 250˚F until golden brown and crispy, about 2-4 minutes. Remove with a spider and drain on paper towels. Lightly salt while warm. Be careful to not overload the pan while frying as the leeks will bubble-up a considerable amount once they’re added to the hot oil.

To make the tartar, mix together the tuna, soy sauce, sesame oil, jalapeño, lime juice, lime zest, and crispy leeks. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary.

To serve, top each tortilla with a spoonful of tuna tartar, dot with chipotle crema and top with chunks of avocado, if desired.

