Vegetable Tostada

Purchase crispy round tortillas!

Kosher salt

1 can of your favorite seasoned black beans

2 chayote squash, cut into 1 inch chunks

1 large butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 1 inch chunks

2 tablespoons olive oil

salt and pepper, to season

Pickled cabbage

½ small green cabbage, cored, thinly sliced

1 carrot, peeled, grated on a large-whole box grater

1 jalapeno, seeded, brunoise

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

Garnish

1 bunch cilantro, chiffonade

1 cup crumbled queso fresco

Lime crema

1 cup sour cream

zest and juice of two limes

salt to season

Stir together all ingredients, season to taste with salt.

Pulse half of the black beans and liquid in a food processor or blender until slightly blended but still chunky. Transfer to a small pot, add in the remaining beans and liquid and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes to thicken.

Meanwhile, toss the chayote and butternut squash with olive oil, season with salt and pepper and transfer to s sheet tray lined with parchment paper. Roast in a 400˚F oven until golden brown and tender to a knife tip, about 10-15 minutes. Remove and set aside to cool.

Meanwhile make the pickled cabbage. Heat the cider vinegar, salt and sugar in a small pot until simmering. Mix together the cabbage, carrots and jalapeno in a heat-proof bowl and pour the warm pickling liquid over the vegetables. Toss together to evenly coat the cabbage and allow to cool to room temperature. Place in the refrigerator until ready to use.

To build the tostadas, top each tortilla with a spoonful of warm black beans, a generous amount of roasted vegetables, a little of the pickled slaw, dot with lime crèma, cilantro and crumbled queso fresco.



