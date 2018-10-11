Apple and Brussel Sprouts Salad

with Crispy Pancetta

6 cups Brussels sprouts leaves

2-3 of your favorite apples, sliced very thin on a Japanese mandolin or using a knife

2 stalks celery, ends trimmed, cut in cut lengthwise and sliced thin on a bias

2 tablespoons sliced chives

2 tablespoons chopped dill

Florida avocado (if desired), diced

10-12 thin slices on pancetta (ask you deli counter to slice it for you)

1 cup chopped or whole smoked almonds

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Lightly grease with non-stick cooking spray. Layer the pancetta in a single layer. Cover with another sheet of parchment and another sheet tray. Cook in a 400˚F oven for 8-12 minutes or until crispy and golden. Allow to cool on the cookie sheet.

Combine the Brussels leaves, apple slices and celery in a large bowl. Use scissors to snip the herbs into bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Place the dressing on plate you’re serving the salad on, top with the dressed greens. Top with avocado chunks, almonds and the crispy pancetta.

Buttermilk Ranch

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 ½ teaspoons apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon celery salt

Mix all ingredients together. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.