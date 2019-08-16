Apple Crisp

Crisp topping

1½ sticks (12 tablespoons) butter

¼ cup granulated sugar

1¼ cups AP flour

½ cup quick cooking oats

¼ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon Heavy pinch salt

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Using your hands, break up the butter into small pieces about the size of peas, working the butter into the ingredients to create the crumble. Set aside.

For The Fruit Filling

6 granny smith apples, peeled and diced into medium chunks

½ cup dried cherries that have been soaked in apple brandy overnight and drained

½ cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons flour

juice of 1⁄2 lemon

Toss together the filling ingredients, transfer to a small baking dish (8X8 or similar). Scatter the crisp topping evenly over the fruit mixture, leaving large clumps intact.

Place in the oven with a sheet tray lined in foil underneath the crisp to catch any overflow juices. Baking time will vary slightly based on your pan, but generally the crisp will bake for 40-55 minutes.

The fruit juices should bubble around the edges of the baking dish and the topping should be golden brown and firm to the touch.

Let the crisp cool for at least 15 minutes before serving.

