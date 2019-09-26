SoFlo Recipes

Apple Fritter

oil for frying

3 cups flour

¼ cup sugar

Pinch salt

2 bottle of chilled Pilsner beer

2 Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored

 

Spice Mix Topping

2 tablespoons cinnamon

1 cup sugar

pinch of Salt

 

Heat your oil to 350˚F.  Whisk together the flour, sugar and pinch of salt.  Mix in the beer and stir gently to combine.  The batter can be a little lumpy.

Slice the peeled apples into rings about ¼-inch thick.  Dip the rings into the batter and carefully place into the hot oil to fry.  The fritters will fry for 1-2 minutes.  They are ready once they are golden brown.  Remove the fritters and place on paper towels.  Sprinkle the spice mix over the apples and serve. 

