Apple Fritter
oil for frying
3 cups flour
¼ cup sugar
Pinch salt
2 bottle of chilled Pilsner beer
2 Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored
Spice Mix Topping
2 tablespoons cinnamon
1 cup sugar
pinch of Salt
Heat your oil to 350˚F. Whisk together the flour, sugar and pinch of salt. Mix in the beer and stir gently to combine. The batter can be a little lumpy.
Slice the peeled apples into rings about ¼-inch thick. Dip the rings into the batter and carefully place into the hot oil to fry. The fritters will fry for 1-2 minutes. They are ready once they are golden brown. Remove the fritters and place on paper towels. Sprinkle the spice mix over the apples and serve.
