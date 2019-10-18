Apple Sauerkraut

2-3 strips, thick-cut bacon, cut into ½-in. squares

1 honey crisp apple, peeled, sliced into quarters from top to bottom and sliced thin

(optional) 1 teaspoon juniper berries

½ cup German white wine

2 cans sauerkraut, drained

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoons sugar

Render the bacon until crispy; remove ½ of the fat rendered from the bacon. Add the apple, stir until it just begins to get some color, add the rest of the ingredients, stirring until most of the wine reduces down.

