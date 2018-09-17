Bacon-Wrapped Dates

8 pitted Medjool dates

4 slices of bacon cut in half

2 ounces gorgonzola dolce cheese

¼ cup Marcona almonds, roughly chopped

Toothpicks

Heat the oven to 400°F. Place a roasting rack over a rimmed baking sheet.

Mix together the cheese and almonds. Use a paring knife to cut a slit in the side of the date. Use your thumbs to open the date slightly. Stuff each date with about ¾ teaspoon of the cheese mixture. Pinch the date closed, wrap with a strip of bacon and secure with a toothpick. Allow to chill for 30 minutes before baking. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until the bacon is crispy and golden.

