Bagel Sandwich with Chinese Sausage, Fried Egg, Gojichan Mayo and Asian Stir-fry

2 links Chinese sausage, cooked in simmering water according to package instructions (about 12-15 minutes) Cut in half lengthwise, then sliced into ½-inch pieces

2 cups of your favorite Asian greens for stir-fry, chopped into similar size pieces (we used chive blossoms, baby bok choy leaves and Chinese spinach)

1 teaspoon canola oil

1 teaspoon sesame oil

½ teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon minced ginger

2 scallions, sliced thin

1-2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 egg, for frying

Kewpie Gojichan mayo or ¼ cup Kewpie mayo mixed with ½ tablespoon Gojichan

Heat the canola oil over medium high heat. add the sausage, garlic and ginger, for 1 minute. Add the scallions, vegetables, cook for about 1-2 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add the sesame oil. Remove from the heat immediately. Add soy. Set aside. Fry an egg.

Toast a bagel or keep untoasted, add a little gojichan mayo onto both cut sides, some of the stir fry, the egg and serve immediately.

