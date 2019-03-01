Bahamian Conch Salad

Conch Salad

1½-2 pounds cleaned, diced conch

½ cup green bell pepper, small diced

½ cup red bell pepper, small diced

½ cup celery, small diced

½ cup English cucumber, peeled and small diced

½ cup tomato, small diced

¼ cup white onion, minced

1 scotch bonnet pepper, seeded and minced (or jalapeño if you don’t want it spicy)

juice of 1 orange

juice of 2 limes

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Combine all ingredients and season with salt and pepper to taste.

