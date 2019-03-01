Bahamian Conch Salad

Conch Salad
1½-2 pounds cleaned, diced conch
½ cup green bell pepper, small diced
½ cup red bell pepper, small diced
½ cup celery, small diced
½ cup English cucumber, peeled and small diced
½ cup tomato, small diced
¼ cup white onion, minced
1 scotch bonnet pepper, seeded and minced (or jalapeño if you don’t want it spicy)
juice of 1 orange
juice of 2 limes
¼ cup cilantro, chopped
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
Combine all ingredients and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.