Baked Apples
6 Honeycrisp or other good baking apple
½ cup packed brown sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
pinch nutmeg
pinch allspice
pinch cloves
½ cup chopped prunes
1-2 cups apple cider
2-3 tablespoons butter, cut in chunks
maple syrup to drizzle
chopped walnuts, toasted, as a garnish
whipped cream for serving
Preheat your oven to 375˚F.
Use an apple corer to core the apples, removing the seeds, but leaving the bottom ½ inch of the apple intact. The opening should be about an inch wide.
In a small bowl, mix together the cinnamon, brown sugar and spices. Stir in the prunes. Place the apples in a shallow, glass baking dish.
Stuff the apples with the sugar/prune mixture. Top each apple with a piece of butter.
Heat the apple cider in a small pot to boiling. Carefully pour the liquid into the baking dish until it reaches about ¾ of the way up the apples. Bake for 30-45 minutes until the apples and cooked through but firm. Garnish with toasted walnuts and serve with whipped cream, if desired.
