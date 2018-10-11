Baked Apples

6 Honeycrisp or other good baking apple

½ cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

pinch nutmeg

pinch allspice

pinch cloves

½ cup chopped prunes

1-2 cups apple cider

2-3 tablespoons butter, cut in chunks

maple syrup to drizzle

chopped walnuts, toasted, as a garnish

whipped cream for serving

Preheat your oven to 375˚F.

Use an apple corer to core the apples, removing the seeds, but leaving the bottom ½ inch of the apple intact. The opening should be about an inch wide.

In a small bowl, mix together the cinnamon, brown sugar and spices. Stir in the prunes. Place the apples in a shallow, glass baking dish.

Stuff the apples with the sugar/prune mixture. Top each apple with a piece of butter.

Heat the apple cider in a small pot to boiling. Carefully pour the liquid into the baking dish until it reaches about ¾ of the way up the apples. Bake for 30-45 minutes until the apples and cooked through but firm. Garnish with toasted walnuts and serve with whipped cream, if desired.

