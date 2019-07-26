Balkan Burger–Serbian/Bosnian Burger:

1½ pounds ground meat, equal parts: beef, pork and veal

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ cup minced onion

2 tablespoons carbonated water

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Mix together. Let rest for 2 hours. Form into patties and grill until desired doneness.

For serving:

Pita bread

Ajvar paste

Kajmak, recipe follows

pickles

sliced white onions

sliced tomatoes

Quick homemade Kajamk:

Recipe adapted from https://cooking.nytimes.com/

4 ounces cream cheese

4 ounces butter

4 ounces ricotta

4 ounces sour cream

1 garlic clove, minced

1 shallot, minced

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary (optional)

salt

black pepper to taste

Bring cream cheese, butter, ricotta and sour cream to cool room temperature. In a mixer or a food processor, combine cream cheese and butter and mix until fluffy and smooth. Mix in ricotta and sour cream.

Add remaining ingredients and mix or process until thoroughly incorporated. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve, up to 3 days.

