Balkan Burger–Serbian/Bosnian Burger:
1½ pounds ground meat, equal parts: beef, pork and veal
1 tablespoon minced garlic
½ cup minced onion
2 tablespoons carbonated water
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Mix together. Let rest for 2 hours. Form into patties and grill until desired doneness.
For serving:
Pita bread
Ajvar paste
Kajmak, recipe follows
pickles
sliced white onions
sliced tomatoes
Quick homemade Kajamk:
Recipe adapted from https://cooking.nytimes.com/
4 ounces cream cheese
4 ounces butter
4 ounces ricotta
4 ounces sour cream
1 garlic clove, minced
1 shallot, minced
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary (optional)
salt
black pepper to taste
Bring cream cheese, butter, ricotta and sour cream to cool room temperature. In a mixer or a food processor, combine cream cheese and butter and mix until fluffy and smooth. Mix in ricotta and sour cream.
Add remaining ingredients and mix or process until thoroughly incorporated. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve, up to 3 days.
