Basil Green Goddess Dressing

Recipes from 04/28/18 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

  • 2 cups spinach
  • 1 cup basil leaves
  • 1 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream 
  • 1 cup buttermilk 
  • 1 cup mayonnaise 
  • 1 tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 tablespoon dried dill
  • 1 teaspoon salt

Heat a medium pot of water to a boil. Prepare a bowl of ice water. Blanch the spinach and the basil for 10 seconds then shock it in ice water for 1 minute. Remove, wring out any excess water and set aside. 

Combine the ingredients and blanched herbs/spinach in a blender and puree until smooth and creamy.  Taste for salt.

