Basil Green Goddess Dressing

- 2 cups spinach
- 1 cup basil leaves
- 1 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon dried dill
- 1 teaspoon salt
Heat a medium pot of water to a boil. Prepare a bowl of ice water. Blanch the spinach and the basil for 10 seconds then shock it in ice water for 1 minute. Remove, wring out any excess water and set aside.
Combine the ingredients and blanched herbs/spinach in a blender and puree until smooth and creamy. Taste for salt.
