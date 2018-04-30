Basil Green Goddess Dressing

2 cups spinach

1 cup basil leaves

1 cup Greek yogurt or sour cream

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon dried dill

1 teaspoon salt

Heat a medium pot of water to a boil. Prepare a bowl of ice water. Blanch the spinach and the basil for 10 seconds then shock it in ice water for 1 minute. Remove, wring out any excess water and set aside.

Combine the ingredients and blanched herbs/spinach in a blender and puree until smooth and creamy. Taste for salt.

