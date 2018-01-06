Beef Barley Soup

2 pounds boneless chuck roast, cut into 1¼ inch chunks or cubes

Kosher salt and pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1½ cups onion, medium dice

1 cup carrot, medium dice

1 cup celery, medium dice

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

5-6 quarts beef or chicken stock, divided

4 sprigs thyme

2 bay leaves

1 cup pearled barley

2 tablespoons parsley, chiffonade

Season the beef with salt and pepper. Heat the vegetable oil in a large, heavy-bottomed pot. Brown the meat on all sides and set aside on a plate.

Add the onion, carrot, celery and garlic to the pan and stir until golden brown and a little soft, 4-5 minutes. Add 3 quarts of stock, heat through. Add beef back in. Simmer, until tender, about 1½-2 hours. Skim-off any foam that rises to the top. Add the barley and cook until tender, about 30 minutes, adding more stock if needed. Add the veggies back and cook until tender. Stir in the parsley and taste for seasoning.



