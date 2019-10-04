Beef Tartare

8 ounces filet mignon, diced small

1½ teaspoons shallot, minced

1 teaspoon capers, chopped

1 tablespoon gherkins, minced

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons cognac

1 egg yolk

2 dashes Worcestershire

juice from ¼ lemon

1 dash Tabasco

1 tablespoons parsley, chopped fine

pinch salt

pinch pepper

Place a metal bowl over a bowl of ice water.

Mix together all ingredients until well combined. Serve cold with toasted bread points.

Toast Points

½ baguette, cut in thin rounds on a bias toasted

Olive oil, for drizzling

Salt and pepper

Preheat you oven to 400˚F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Drizzle the parchment paper with olive oil. Arrange the baguette slices in an even layer, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toast until golden brown, about 5-7 minutes.

