Blinis and Caviar

For the blini batter

½ cup buckwheat flour

½ cup AP flour

1 cup milk

½ cup melted butter

Pinch salt

For garnish

crème fraiche

Your favorite caviar

chives, sliced thin

To make the blini batter, whisk together the flours, milk and melted butter until combine. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat. Pour 2-3 teaspoons of batter into the pan to make the blinis.

Allow to cook until set on one side, about 45-60 seconds. Carefully flip over the blini and continue cooking until done (just like pancakes).

Serve topped a spoonful of caviar, a dot of crème fraiche and a sprinkle of sliced chives.

