Blinis and Caviar

For the blini batter
- ½ cup buckwheat flour
- ½ cup AP flour
- 1 cup milk
- ½ cup melted butter
- Pinch salt
For garnish
- crème fraiche
- Your favorite caviar
- chives, sliced thin
To make the blini batter, whisk together the flours, milk and melted butter until combine. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat. Pour 2-3 teaspoons of batter into the pan to make the blinis.
Allow to cook until set on one side, about 45-60 seconds. Carefully flip over the blini and continue cooking until done (just like pancakes).
Serve topped a spoonful of caviar, a dot of crème fraiche and a sprinkle of sliced chives.
