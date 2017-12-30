SoFlo Recipes

Blinis and Caviar

Recipes from 12/30/17 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

For the blini batter

  • ½ cup buckwheat flour
  • ½ cup AP flour
  • 1 cup milk
  • ½ cup melted butter
  • Pinch salt 

For garnish

  • crème fraiche
  • Your favorite caviar
  • chives, sliced thin 

To make the blini batter, whisk together the flours, milk and melted butter until combine.  Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat.  Pour 2-3 teaspoons of batter into the pan to make the blinis. 

Allow to cook until set on one side, about 45-60 seconds.  Carefully flip over the blini and continue cooking until done (just like pancakes). 

Serve topped a spoonful of caviar, a dot of crème fraiche and a sprinkle of sliced chives.

