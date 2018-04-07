Braised Chicken with Mushrooms, Peas and Fava Beans

4 chicken thighs, bone in

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup fava beans peeled (see method below)

1 cup fresh English peas, blanched in salted water for 30 seconds then shocked in ice water

2 cups mix of your favorite mushrooms, stemmed and sliced into thin strips

1 leek, sliced in half, lengthwise, white and light green parts sliced in thin half moons

½ cup dry white wine

1 cup chicken stock

½ cup crème fraiche

1 tablespoon tarragon, chopped fine

1 tablespoon dill, chopped fine

1 tablespoon butter

To prepare the fava beans, break open the outer soft pod, remove the beans and discard the pod. Heat a medium pot of salted water to a boil. Prepare a bowl of ice water. Blanch the fava beans for 30-45 seconds until bright green all the way through the beans. Test a fava by dunking it in ice water then breaking the bean open. Remove the fava beans and shock in ice water. Drain on paper towels and peel away and discard the skin to expose the bean.

Heat a large, heavy-bottomed saute pan to medium. When hot, add the oil and the chicken thighs, skin side down. Reduce heat to medium-low and allow the skin to render until deep golden brown and crisp, about 15 minutes. If the chicken is browning too quickly, reduce the heat. Pour off the excess grease.

Turn the thighs over, add the mushrooms and leeks, cook for 5 minutes. Raise the heat to medium, add the wine, reduce by 1/2. Add the stock, reduce by half. Add the peas, fava beans, creme fraiche, butter and herbs. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.