Braised Dry Rubbed Short Ribs

Braised Short Ribs

4-6 short ribs on the bone, about a 1 pound each in size

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

2 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Sauce if desired:

½ cup onion, small diced

¼ cup celery, small diced

¼ cup carrots, small diced

2 cups beef broth

2 cups red wine

Dry the ribs off really well with paper towels. Combine the coriander, cumin, ground black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, brown sugar; coat the ribs in the spice mixture all over the ribs. Place the spice crusted ribs in a small roasting pan in a 275˚F oven for 5-6 hours or until a knife inserts easily. While the meat rests, remove all but 1 tablespoon of the fat and discard; place the tablespoon of fat into a saucepan. Add the vegetables into the pan, cook over medium heat; add the wine, reduce by half. Add the broth, reduce by ¾ of the way down and spoon over the ribs.

