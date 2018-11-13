Braised, Rolled, Turkey Breast with Stuffing

The Turkey:

1 turkey breast cut off the bone

butchers twine

cheese cloth

Kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

The Stuffing:

¼ pound bulk sausage (use your favorite)

¼ cup shallots, minced

4 tablespoons butter

4 cups brioche, cut into 1/3-inch cubes

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, diced small

1 cup celery, small diced

¼ cup dry sherry

½ cup mascarpone

1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped fine

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped fine

1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, chopped fine

warm turkey or chicken stock

Start with a single turkey breast, skin side down, slice the breast open like a book and pound to about ½ inch thickness. Season with salt and pepper and allow to come to room temperature for 1-2 hours before roasting.

Cook the sausage and shallot with the butter in a medium-sized pan. Cook until the sausage is cooked through and the shallot is tender. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the bread, apple, celery, dry sherry, cooked sausage mixture, herbs and mascarpone. Season well with salt and pepper, mix to combine. Add stock, mix together.

Fill the turkey breast with a generous amount of stuffing, leaving about a ½-inch from the edges. Roll the turkey like a jelly roll, tucking in any stuffing that spills out. Wrap the rolled turkey breast in cheesecloth and secure with butchers twine. Transfer to a baking dish. Melt the remaining butter and pour over the turkey. Add turkey or chicken stock into the pan ¼ of the way up the breast. Bake for about 60 minutes at 375˚F (or 12-15 minutes per pound) or an instant read thermometer inserted in the center reads 155˚F. Remove and allow the bird to rest for 15 minutes, the internal temperature will climb to 165˚F. Remove the cheesecloth and twine and slice before serving.

Turkey Stock:

2 pounds turkey necks and wings

1 pound chicken feet

1½ gallons water

2 cups onions, medium diced

1 cup carrots, peeled and medium diced

1 cup celery, medium diced

3 bay leaves

Heat your oven to 375˚F. Rinse and dry the turkey necks and wings and chicken feet, place on a roasting rack over a sheet tray. Roast for 25-35 minutes or until golden brown.

Place in a pot with the onions, carrots, celery and bay leaves. Fill the pot with water until everything is covered by 1-2 inches of water. Bring to a boil, reduce and simmer gently for 1-2 hours (the longer the better!). Skim off any foam that rises to the top while cooking.

Strain and discard the poultry and vegetables. Skim off the fat from the stock.

