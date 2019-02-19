Braised Short Ribs and Shaved Apples,

with Horseradish and Celery from 4/16/16

4 short ribs of beef, center cut, trimmed of excess silver skin and fat

Short Ribs’ Cure

1 cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon cardamom

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon ground ginger

2 tablespoons kosher salt

Mix the ingredients together. Toss the ribs in the cure, place in refrigerator overnight.

Short Ribs

2 tablespoons safflower, or grapeseed, or olive oil

2 carrots, peeled, small dice

2 celery ribs, small dice

1 Spanish onion, small dice

3 cloves garlic, minced

zest of 1 orange

2 quarts chicken stock

1 quart demi glace

1 cup dry red wine

1 tablespoon butter, to finish the sauce

Take the ribs out of the cure, do not rinse off. In a large roasting pan on medium heat, sear the ribs on all sides. Remove ribs from the pan and carefully remove almost all of the oil, keep about 1 tablespoon of oil/fat in the pan. Add the vegetables and cook until the onions are translucent. Add all other ingredients. Allow to come to a boil, reduce to a simmer, place the ribs back into the pan. Cover and place in a 375°F oven (for about 2½-3 hours.) Check every 30 minutes to make sure the liquid in the pan covers at least 2/3 up the ribs. When tender, carefully remove the ribs from the liquid. Cool the liquid over an ice bath and remove all the fat off the top.

When serving, reduce the liquid until it coats the back of a spoon and swirl in the butter.

Shaved Apples

1 Granny Smith apples, sliced very thinly on a Japanese mandolin

1 celery rib, sliced very thinly on a Japanese mandolin

1-2 tablespoons freshly grated horseradish, using a micro plane

¼ cup celery leaves, only the light green ribs from the center of the celery

juice of half a lemon

1 tablespoon olive oil

sea salt to taste

Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Season to taste with sea salt.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.