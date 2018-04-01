Brussels Sprouts with Apples and Bacon Vinaigrette

3 cups Brussels sprouts (shaved on a mandolin, leaf end first, discarding the remaining roots)

1 Honeycrisp apple, quartered then shaved thin on a mandolin

4 strips bacon, small diced, rendered in a large saute pan over medium-medium low heat

1 tablespoon honey

1½ teaspoons Dijon

2 teaspoons sherry vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

dill, picked off stem

pomegranate seeds

Render the bacon in a large saute pan over medium heat. Cook until the bacon is crispy and golden. Remove the crispy bacon and reserve the fat for the dressing.

Combine everything with the bacon fat, whisk; add the olive oil if needed (taste for balance), season with salt and pepper.

Toss together Brussels sprouts, apples, dill and pomegranate seeds in a large bowl. Dress with desired amount of dressing. Serve immediately.

