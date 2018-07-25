Bucatini alla Amatriciana

½ tablespoon extra virgin oil

½ tablespoon butter

4 ounces guanciale or pancetta, ¼-inch diced

1 cup yellow onion, 1/8-inch diced

4 garlic cloves, minced

your favorite dried chilies, however much you desire!

1 (28 ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed with your hands until it’s almost smooth

1 pound bucatini

salt

black pepper

1 ounce pecorino, grated

1 ounce reggiano, grated

Heat the oil and butter in a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Add the guanciale/pancetta and sauté until crisp and golden, 3-4 minutes. Add the onion and garlic; cook, stirring often, until soft, about 3-4 minutes and add the chilies. Add the tomatoes; reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally for about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Season with salt; add the pasta and cook, stirring occasionally. Remove about 4 ounces of pasta water from the pasta and add to the tomato sauce. Drain the pasta a couple of minutes before its done (keeping a little of the pasta water.) Add the pasta to the sauce, cooking stirring until the pasta is ready and the sauce is nice and thick and coating the pasta. Add a little water if necessary. Toss with the cheeses and serve.

