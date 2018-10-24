Buttermilk Biscuits
(Recipe adapted from Blackberry Farms)
2 cups AP flour (White Lily, if available)
2 teaspoons granulated sugar
2½ teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons chilled butter, cut into pieces
1 cup buttermilk
flour for dusting and rolling the biscuits
Preheat oven to 400˚F. Lightly spray baking pan, line with parchment.
In a large bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. Add butter and mix with your fingers to form fine crumbs. Stir in 1 cup buttermilk with a wooden spoon until dough comes together and is a little sticky. Sprinkle in buttermilk a tablespoon at a time if more is needed.
Turn dough onto a floured surface. Knead lightly and form into a small round.
Roll the dough ¾-inch thick. Dust the top lightly with flour. Fold the dough crosswise into thirds and re-roll dough into another rectangle (3/4-inch thick. Fold into thirds again; roll into another rectangle. Cut dough with a biscuit cutter.
Place 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheet. Bake 12-14 minutes or until golden.
Pimento Cheese
1½ cups mayonnaise
1 pound grated sharp cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons roasted jalapenos, chopped (from 2 fresh roasted peppers)
4 tablespoons piqillo peppers, chopped
Using a mixer, combine all ingredients.
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.