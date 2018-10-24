SoFlo Recipes

Buttermilk Biscuits

(Recipe adapted from Blackberry Farms)

2 cups AP flour (White Lily, if available)

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

2½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons chilled butter, cut into pieces

1 cup buttermilk

flour for dusting and rolling the biscuits

 

Preheat oven to 400˚F.  Lightly spray baking pan, line with parchment.

 

In a large bowl, whisk together dry ingredients. Add butter and mix with your fingers to form fine crumbs.  Stir in 1 cup buttermilk with a wooden spoon until dough comes together and is a little sticky.  Sprinkle in buttermilk a tablespoon at a time if more is needed.

 

Turn dough onto a floured surface.  Knead lightly and form into a small round.

Roll the dough ¾-inch thick.  Dust the top lightly with flour.  Fold the dough crosswise into thirds and re-roll dough into another rectangle (3/4-inch thick.  Fold into thirds again; roll into another rectangle.  Cut dough with a biscuit cutter.

Place 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheet.  Bake 12-14 minutes or until golden.

 

Pimento Cheese

1½ cups mayonnaise 

1 pound grated sharp cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons roasted jalapenos, chopped (from 2 fresh roasted peppers)

4 tablespoons piqillo peppers, chopped

 

Using a mixer, combine all ingredients.

