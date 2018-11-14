Buttery Mashed Potatoes

4 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

6 tablespoons butter, very cold

2 cups milks

2 sprigs thyme

1 sprig rosemary

Kosher salt, to taste

Place the potatoes in a pot, add enough cold water to cover up to one inch above the potatoes, add the salt, cook at a simmer for 20-25 minutes or tender to a knife tip. Drain the potatoes. While the potatoes are cooking, bring the milk and herbs to a simmer and remove from heat. Allow to steep for 10 minutes to infuse flavor.

Run the potatoes through a food mill or potato ricer; place the potatoes back into a small pot. Heat the pot over low heat and stir the potatoes for 1-2 minutes to dry them out. Add the butter to the warm milk and discard the herb sprigs. Add the mixture little by little to the potatoes until they are creamy and smooth. Season with salt before serving

Buttery Mashed Potatoes

4 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

6 tablespoons butter, very cold

2 cups milks

2 sprigs thyme

1 sprig rosemary

Kosher salt, to taste

Place the potatoes in a pot, add enough cold water to cover up to one inch above the potatoes, add the salt, cook at a simmer for 20-25 minutes or tender to a knife tip. Drain the potatoes. While the potatoes are cooking, bring the milk and herbs to a simmer and remove from heat. Allow to steep for 10 minutes to infuse flavor.

Run the potatoes through a food mill or potato ricer; place the potatoes back into a small pot. Heat the pot over low heat and stir the potatoes for 1-2 minutes to dry them out. Add the butter to the warm milk and discard the herb sprigs. Add the mixture little by little to the potatoes until they are creamy and smooth. Season with salt before serving

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.