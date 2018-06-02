Caesar Salad Wrap with Tuna

For 4 wraps:
- 4 heads little gem lettuce, remove leaves from heads (you can use romaine, cut into 1-inch strips)
- Caesar dressing (recipe below)
- 8 ounces good quality packaged tuna, drained and broken up
- 1 cup Celery, medium diced
- ¼ cup your favorite olives, cut in rounds
- 4 of your favorite wraps
Toss together the lettuce, desired amount of Caesar dressing, as much tuna as your like, the celery and olives. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Fill a wrap, folding in one end and rolling up then securing with a skewer before serving.
Caesar Dressing
- 2 egg yolks
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 garlic cloves (confit in olive oil until very soft and a little golden)
- 2 raw garlic cloves
- juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- ½ tablespoon Worcestershire
- ½ teaspoon Tabasco
- 2 filet anchovy
- ½-1 cup water
- ½-1 cup safflower or blend oil (canola/olive)
- 1 cup parmesan cheese, grated large whole box greater
Puree all ingredients except the oil in a blender; slowly drizzle in oil until it is thick and creamy. Season with salt and pepper.
