Caesar Salad Wrap with Tuna

For 4 wraps:

4 heads little gem lettuce, remove leaves from heads (you can use romaine, cut into 1-inch strips)

Caesar dressing (recipe below)

8 ounces good quality packaged tuna, drained and broken up

1 cup Celery, medium diced

¼ cup your favorite olives, cut in rounds

4 of your favorite wraps

Toss together the lettuce, desired amount of Caesar dressing, as much tuna as your like, the celery and olives. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Fill a wrap, folding in one end and rolling up then securing with a skewer before serving.

Caesar Dressing

2 egg yolks

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 garlic cloves (confit in olive oil until very soft and a little golden)

2 raw garlic cloves

juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoons red wine vinegar

½ tablespoon Worcestershire

½ teaspoon Tabasco

2 filet anchovy

½-1 cup water

½-1 cup safflower or blend oil (canola/olive)

1 cup parmesan cheese, grated large whole box greater

Puree all ingredients except the oil in a blender; slowly drizzle in oil until it is thick and creamy. Season with salt and pepper.



