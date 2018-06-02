SoFlo Recipes

Caesar Salad Wrap with Tuna

Recipes from 06/02/18 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

For 4 wraps:

  • 4 heads little gem lettuce, remove leaves from heads (you can use romaine, cut into 1-inch strips)
  • Caesar dressing (recipe below)
  • 8 ounces good quality packaged tuna, drained and broken up
  • 1 cup Celery, medium diced
  • ¼ cup your favorite olives, cut in rounds
  • 4 of your favorite wraps

Toss together the lettuce, desired amount of Caesar dressing, as much tuna as your like, the celery and olives.  Season to taste with salt and pepper. Fill a wrap, folding in one end and rolling up then securing with a skewer before serving. 

Caesar Dressing

  • 2 egg yolks
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 garlic cloves (confit in olive oil until very soft and a little golden)
  • 2 raw garlic cloves
  • juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • ½ tablespoon Worcestershire 
  • ½ teaspoon Tabasco 
  • 2 filet anchovy 
  • ½-1 cup water
  • ½-1 cup safflower or blend oil (canola/olive)
  • 1 cup parmesan cheese, grated large whole box greater 

Puree all ingredients except the oil in a blender; slowly drizzle in oil until it is thick and creamy.  Season with salt and pepper.
 

