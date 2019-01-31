Caramelized Onion, Smoked Gouda & Mushroom Quesadilla

4 large flour tortilla shells

2 tablespoons butter, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 onions, sliced thin

1 red bell pepper, julienne

1 green bell pepper, julienne

1 yellow bell pepper, julienne

1 cup shitake mushrooms, julienne

1 cup cremini mushrooms, julienne

2 cups grated smoked Gouda cheese

olive oil, for brushing the pan

whole leaves of cilantro on the tender stem

sour cream, garnish

Heat one tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon olive in a sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add the onions and peppers, when they get nice and soft, add the mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper. When all the liquid evaporates from the pan, remove from the heat and set aside.

Brush a large cast iron pan with olive oil. Place one tortilla down in the pan. Top with ¼ of the grated cheese, peppers and mushrooms. Add a few sprigs of cilantro and top with another ¼ of the cheese and another tortilla. Allow to cook for 2-3 minutes until the cheese has begun to melt and the tortilla is golden brown. Flip and cook for 2-3 minutes on the other side until golden brown. Repeat with the other tortilla and remaining ingredients. Serve with sour cream.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.