Carbonara Pizza in the oven:

½ cup parmesan reggiano, grated on a large whole box grater

½ cup pecorino, grated on a large whole box grater

fresh cracked black pepper

1 egg

4-6 scallions, trimmed on both ends

guanciale or pancetta or bacon, small diced

¼ cup heavy cream

pizza stone

Prepare your pizza stone by preheating your oven to 500˚F. Place the stone in the center on the oven and allow to heat for 20 minutes.

Roll out the pizza dough to ¼-inch thickness on a surface that has been dusted with a 50/50 cornmeal and flour mixture.

Brush the pizza with a little extra virgin oil; place onto the stone and bake for 2-3 minutes; remove and place all the cheese on the pizza, making sure to spread them out well. Spoon the cream around, top with egg and scatter the scallions around it; bake another 5 minutes or until the egg sets.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.