Cashew Cream

2 cups raw cashews, soaked overnight in cold water, drained (reserve the soaking water)

6-8 garlic cloves, cooked in olive oil until soft but not browned

zest from one small lemon

Kosher salt

Place the cashews, garlic, lemon zest, a big pinch of salt and 1 cup of the soaking water in a blender (the stronger the blender, the better, like a Vitamix). Blend on low, carefully stirring the mixture until it begins blending together. Add more soaking water if needed to blend. Increase the heat to high and blend until smooth. Taste for seasoning.

