Celery Root Gratin

2 large celery root

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

½ cup julienne shallot

4 thinly sliced garlic cloves

1 cup chicken stock

1 cup heavy cream

pinch nutmeg (or use a microplane to grate in a touch of whole nutmeg)

1 tablespoon fresh chopped rosemary

1 tablespoon fresh chopped thyme

1 cup grated parmesan

1 cup grated pecorino

Grease the bottom and sides of a 2-quart or similar sized baking dish.

Preheat oven to 375˚F.

Heat a medium pot of water to a boil. Prepare an ice water bath in a large bowl.

Peel the celery root and using a mandolin or a large knife, cut the celery root into slices slightly thinner than 1-inch. Blanch the celery root for 30-45 seconds until tender, shock in ice water and set aside to drain.

Meanwhile, heat the olive oil and butter in a saucepan. Add the shallot and garlic and cook until soft and translucent. Add the stock and heavy cream; reduce by 1/3 of the way down the sides of the pot. Add the herbs and nutmeg, season heavily with salt and pepper.

Begin placing cooked sliced of celery root into the baking dish, overlapping just a little making sure the whole bottom is covered. Pour a little of the cream mixture over it and add some of the two cheeses evenly. Repeat until you have used up all of your celery root or until you reach the top of the baking dish. Press gently on the celery root to make sure everything is good and compacted.

Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes remove cover and bake another 10 or until golden brown.

