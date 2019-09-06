Charred Pea Salad, Buttermilk Ranch with Chili Oil

2 cups snap peas, trimmed

2 cups snow peas, trimmed

Place the vegetables on a rack or in a fry basket on a hot grill until nice and charred; remove and place over ranch dressing, drizzle with chili oil and top with mint and sea salt.

Garnish

Chili oil

Ranch dressing

Sea salt

Torn mint, for garnish, if desired

Ranch Dressing

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup buttermilk

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper.

1 teaspoon dill, chopped

2 teaspoons chives, sliced thin

Whisk all ingredients together.

