Cherry and Quinoa Salad

4 cups cooked quinoa, cooked according to package instructions

2 cups fresh cherries, pitted and quartered

1 cup green beans, blanched in salted water for 10 seconds, then shocked in ice water, sliced thin

¼ cup fresh basil, chopped roughly

¼ cup fresh mint, chopped roughly

1 shallot, minced

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

juice of 1 lemon

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

½–1 cup Feta, crumbled (add as much as you like)

1 bunch scallions, sliced thin

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Season to taste with salt and pepper.



