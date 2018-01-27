SoFlo Recipes

Cherry and Quinoa Salad

Recipes from 01/27/17 by Chef Michelle Bernstein

Headline Goes Here
  • 4 cups cooked quinoa, cooked according to package instructions 
  • 2 cups fresh cherries, pitted and quartered
  • 1 cup green beans, blanched in salted water for 10 seconds, then shocked in ice water, sliced thin 
  • ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped roughly
  • ¼ cup fresh mint, chopped roughly
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • juice of 1 lemon
  • 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil 
  • ½–1 cup Feta, crumbled (add as much as you like)
  • 1 bunch scallions, sliced thin

Combine all ingredients and mix well.  Season to taste with salt and pepper.
 

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.