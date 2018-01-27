Cherry and Quinoa Salad

- 4 cups cooked quinoa, cooked according to package instructions
- 2 cups fresh cherries, pitted and quartered
- 1 cup green beans, blanched in salted water for 10 seconds, then shocked in ice water, sliced thin
- ¼ cup fresh basil, chopped roughly
- ¼ cup fresh mint, chopped roughly
- 1 shallot, minced
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- juice of 1 lemon
- 4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- ½–1 cup Feta, crumbled (add as much as you like)
- 1 bunch scallions, sliced thin
Combine all ingredients and mix well. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
