Chewy Butter Cookies

Recipe adapted from Stella Parks, Serious Eats

8 ounces unsalted butter, cold

1½ cups sugar

2½ teaspoons baking powder

1¼ teaspoons Kosher salt

Zest of 2 lemons

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 large egg, cold

2¼ cups AP flour

Sanding sugars & sprinkles

Heat oven to 350˚F.

Line 2 baking sheet pans with parchment.

Combine butter, sugar, baking powder, salt, vanilla and lemon zest in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix on low to moisten, increase to medium and beat for 5 minutes. Add the egg and continue beating until smooth, 2 minutes, scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. Mixing on low, add the flour until a thick dough forms.

Divide into 26 1-ounce portions with a cookie scoop. Roll each ball with your hands until smooth and round. Toss in the sanding sugar or sprinkles. Place 2½ inches apart from one another; bake until puffed and pale golden; about 15 minutes.

