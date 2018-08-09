Chewy Butter Cookies
Recipe adapted from Stella Parks, Serious Eats
8 ounces unsalted butter, cold
1½ cups sugar
2½ teaspoons baking powder
1¼ teaspoons Kosher salt
Zest of 2 lemons
1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
1 large egg, cold
2¼ cups AP flour
Sanding sugars & sprinkles
Heat oven to 350˚F.
Line 2 baking sheet pans with parchment.
Combine butter, sugar, baking powder, salt, vanilla and lemon zest in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix on low to moisten, increase to medium and beat for 5 minutes. Add the egg and continue beating until smooth, 2 minutes, scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. Mixing on low, add the flour until a thick dough forms.
Divide into 26 1-ounce portions with a cookie scoop. Roll each ball with your hands until smooth and round. Toss in the sanding sugar or sprinkles. Place 2½ inches apart from one another; bake until puffed and pale golden; about 15 minutes.
