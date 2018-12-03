Chicken with Saffron & Almonds

1 whole chicken, cut up in 10 pieces (thighs, legs, wings, breasts cut in half)

1/2-3/4 teaspoon saffron threads

1 tablespoon salt

¼ cup olive oil

2 yellow onions minced

2 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1 tablespoon parsley

1 tablespoon cilantro

1 tablespoon fine black pepper

½ tablespoon ginger powder

2 cups chicken broth

2 tablespoons preserved lemon, chopped fine

¼ cup green olives, pitted

¼ cup Marcona almonds for garnish

Rub the chicken with saffron and salt. Add the oil to a sauté pan and brown the chicken on all sides, remove and set aside. While the pan is still hot, add the onions, garlic, ginger, herbs and spices. Cook stirring until soft. Add the chicken stock, bring to a boil. Pour all contents of the pan into the tagin and place the chicken in it, cover and cook in a 400˚F oven for about 35 minutes or until cooked through.

Serve with the almonds over the top

