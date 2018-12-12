Chocolate Fondue

2 cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

8 ounces 60% chocolate

6 ounces semisweet chocolate

1 tablespoon bourbon or dark rum

Serve with Italian or French bread, oranges and berries for dipping

Heat the heavy cream, vanilla and salt together in a small pot. Place the chocolates and bourbon or rum in the bowl of a fondue pot over medium heat. Pour the warm milk mixture over the chocolates and stir until smooth and glossy.

