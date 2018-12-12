Chocolate Fondue
2 cups heavy cream
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
8 ounces 60% chocolate
6 ounces semisweet chocolate
1 tablespoon bourbon or dark rum
Serve with Italian or French bread, oranges and berries for dipping
Heat the heavy cream, vanilla and salt together in a small pot. Place the chocolates and bourbon or rum in the bowl of a fondue pot over medium heat. Pour the warm milk mixture over the chocolates and stir until smooth and glossy.
Keep warm and serve with Italian or French bread, oranges and berries for dipping
Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.