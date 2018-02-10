Chocolate Red Wine Cake

Recipe from Food & Wine inspired by Anne Willan's 2001 Cooking with Wine

Makes 1 Bundt cake

2 cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder (not Dutch process)

1¼ teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

1¾ cups sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1¼ cups dry red wine

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 12-cup Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray or butter & butter. In a bowl, whisk the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt.

In a large bowl, using a handheld electric mixer beat the butter with the sugar at medium-high speed until fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, and beat until incorporated. Add the vanilla and beat for 2 minutes longer. Working in two batches, alternately fold in the dry ingredients and the wine, until just incorporated.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan, and bake for 45 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn it out onto a rack set over a cookie sheet; let cool completely. Meanwhile make the glaze.

For the Red Wine Glaze

Recipe from monpetitfour.com

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate

2 tablespoons butter, cubed

¼ teaspoons salt

¼ cup powdered sugar

¼ cup red wine

Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pot of simmering water. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter and salt until smooth. Whisk in the powdered sugar.

Heat the red wine in a small saucepan over medium heat until it’s just come to a boil. Whisk the red wine into the chocolate mixture, then let the mixture cool until it is slightly thickened, about 2-3 minutes.

With your cake on a wire rack over a rimmed baking sheet, spoon the glaze over the cake. Using a pastry brush to brush the glaze evenly over the cake.

For best flavor, let the glaze dry and set for a couple of hours before serving.

