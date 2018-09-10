Citrus Granita

½ cup blood orange juice, freshly squeezed

½ cup grapefruit juice, freshly squeezed

Juice of 1 lime, freshly squeezed

3 cups orange juice, freshly squeezed

zest of one orange

1/3 cup basil simple syrup, recipe below

lightly sweetened whipped cream for serving

Combine all ingredients except the whipped cream. Pour mixture into a shallow baking dish and freeze until the edges set, about 1½ hours. Remove from the freezer and scrape with a fork, pulling from the edges to the center. Return to freezer and repeat the scraping process every 60 minutes until entirely shaved and frozen, about 5-6 hours. Serve with whipped cream.

Basil Simple Syrup

½ cup sugar

½ cup water

1 large sprig basil

Combine the sugar, water and basil in a small pot. Bring to a simmer and stir. Simmer until the sugar is dissolved, remove from the heat and chill. Any extra simple syrup goes great in tea or a cocktail!

