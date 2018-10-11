Coffee-Rubbed Steak

2 of your favorite steaks (we used NY strips)

2 tablespoons Ancho chili spice (You can stem, seed and grind dried Ancho chilies if you can’t find them already ground)

3 tablespoons of your favorite coffee, freshly ground (medium grind)

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground ginger

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons black pepper

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon salt

Mix together all ingredients. Rub the spice mixture all over your steak. Wrap up the steaks in plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator overnight or as little as an hour. Allow the steak to come to room temperature, sear the steak on a grill or in a sauté pan until good and caramelized…finish in the oven if necessary.

