Coleslaw

½ green cabbage, shredded

1 red onion, sliced thin

1 large carrot, peeled, grated on a box grater

1 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped dill

Mix together everything but the herbs and allow to sit for 5-10 minutes. Add in the herbs and mayonnaise mixture (recipe below) and mix to combine.

Coleslaw Mayonnaise Mix

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 teaspoon celery seeds

Mix together until well combined.

